The Police Social and Welfare Association is not in favour of the Police Commissioner's call for negligent officers to pay for damage to state property out of their own pockets

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Landlord Injured

Landlord Injured

A Tobago landlord is at the Scarborough General Hospital in a serious yet stable condition. 

Streamlining Of WASA

Streamlining Of WASA

Look out for more managerial changes in the coming weeks at the problem-plagued Water and Sewerage Authority.