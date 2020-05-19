POLICE ASSOC RESPONDS TO GARY May 19, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More reaction from the Police Service Social and Welfare Association. The Association describes statements made at a TTPS news conference, Monday, as unprofessional. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU JUDGES CHALLENGE MOVE TO ABOLISH LONG VACATION Plans are afoot to abolish the long vacation period for the court where it's closed between August 1st and September 15th. CHAMBER EXPECTS SLOW PROGRESS No flurry of business activity as the country enters Phase two of the reopening of the economy, that's the assessment of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. BUSINESS RESUMES AT MARACAS BAY Businesses are slowly but surely resuming their operations at Maracas Beach. HDC TO DO RANDOM DRAWS FOR HOMES IN NEXT FEW WEEKS Ten persons received keys to new homes on Tuesday, during an abridged, virtual version of the Housing Development Corporation's standard key distribution ceremonies. POLICE ASSOC RESPONDS TO GARY More reaction from the Police Service Social and Welfare Association. US TREASURY DEPT SATISFIED WITH T&T SAYS AG The Attorney General said today that one key US government has said it "is extremely pleased with Trinidad and Tobago in all of its affairs." TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesKAMLA: CLIMATE HAS KEPT COVID NUMBERS DOWNTRINCITY MALL STORE OWNERS ON THE VERGE OF CLOSINGBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 19th May 2020THA CHIEF SPEAKSBUSINESS RESUMES AT MARACAS BAYBeyond The Tape : Monday 18th May 2020TOBAGO MANUFACTURER SPEAKS WITH TV6POLICE ASSOC RESPONDS TO GARYUS TREASURY DEPT SATISFIED WITH T&T SAYS AGJUDGES CHALLENGE MOVE TO ABOLISH LONG VACATION