The Police Association says it will not sit back and allow officers to be used as scape goats. This follows a statement made by the Attorney General Reginald Armour regard liability for officers involved in malicious prosecution matters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Many people have been left without pipe-borne water in northern and eastern parts of Trinidad and some areas in Tobago.
The Water and Sewerage Authority indicates this is a result of an impact to twelve of its plants due to adverse weather, which has caused flooding in some areas.
The challenge of transforming historic and emotional ties into commercial investment and trade opportunities between the African continent and the Caribbean region....is one that does not exclude small and medium enterprises in the Caribbean.
Those of you who have never visited the Queen's Park Cricket Club Heritage Museum, you can one day stay in your living rooms and get the full works.
That's because the intention is to make the museum virtual.
The Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area says it is time to " fundamentally change" the state of the global economy "as we've seen it over the last 60 years."
Trinidad and Tobago will be establishing a commercial office in South Africa.
The announcement was made by the Trade Minister during the Caribbean Investment Forum...where a call was made by Africa's free trade organisation for more trade between the African continent and the Caribbean
Residents of Caronlina in Couva say had their concerns been heard two months ago, they would not be in the situation they are in today, dealing with a collapsed bridge in the area.
They say they would have been left marooned , had they not pooled their own resources for a temporary fix.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- PRIVATE SECTOR CAPACITY & AFRICA OPPORTUNITY
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 11th November 2022
- TIME TO CHANGE GLOBAL ECONONY, SAYS ACFTA
- 8 MSDFS EMPLOYEES BEING PROBED FOR FRAUD
- SEVERE FLOODING IN SANGRE GRANDE
- ADVERSE WEATHER AFFECTS 12 WASA PLANTS
- AFRICA & CARIBBEAN NEED TO DO MORE BUSINESS
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 07th November 2022
- FAMILY NEEDS HELP
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 09th November 2022