At least 14 persons have been arrested following the murders of two prisons officers over the last 3 days. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says intelligence-gathering exercises continue, as the TTPS currently has nine suspects in custody. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Police arrest 14 following murders of Prisons Officers
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The following is a release issued by the US State Department on November 30, 2021.
Fourteen protesters have been arrested, as a protest involving hundreds of people took an un…
Divers, reef tour operators, restaurant owners, fishermen and people in other sectors affect…
Health officials around the world remain on high alert over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.