POLICE, ARMY STOP SCRAP IRON PROTEST

A third consecutive day of multiple protests across Claxton Bay was shut down Thursday morning, but this time, police officers were accompanied by members of the Defence Force.
Residents protesting against government’s ban on the exportation of scrap iron were outraged over the military presence but promised action would continue until their voices are heard.
Protestors also briefly blocked part of the Solomon Hochoy Highway around midday on Thursday.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in Claxton Bay Thursday morning, she tells us more.