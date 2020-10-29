The final 12 PNM candidates for the upcoming 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections have been confirmed. The last electoral district for confirmation was Canaan/Bon Accord, bringing the screening process for the PNM Tobago Council to an end. More from Elizabeth Williams.

To open, or not to open?

The debate over COVID-19 continued, on set on TV6's Morning Edition, on Friday.

Some Maxi-taxi operators in Tobago are now heading to the High Court, to treat with an arrangement with the House of Assembly and the PTSC for transporting school children. 

He's involved in cricket and football, but more behind the scenes.

The gentleman is none other than Trinbago Knight Riders content consultant Andre Sooklal, for whom the work never stops.

Have you noticed a new mole appearing on your skin recently or a change in the appearance of an existing mole? If you have, its usually the first sign of melanoma developing. Not sure what that is? Here's more in this report from Seigonie Mohammed.