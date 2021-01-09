There is no competition in the upcoming election and no comparison to the PNM. This from the party's Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine as she spoke at a political meeting in Bethesda, on Friday. More from Elizabeth Williams
PNM's Davidson-Celestine on THA Election 2021: There is no competition
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We continued to get perspectives from various stakeholders in the business community on thei…
Prime Minister Rowley has been discharged from hospital.
Seventy-one persons including a chutney-soca artiste, a police officer and the owner of a restaurant have been ticketed for failing to wear face masks at a birthday party which occurred at Chandelier Hall, upstairs the Passage to Asia restaurant in Chaguanas.
A declaration that it's time to take back the Tobago House of Assembly from Trinidad. It's come from the Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Farley Augustine...at a political meeting in the Bethel Mt. Irvine district.
Prime Minister Rowley is spending a second night at West Shore Medical after undergoing tests and two medical procedures relating to his heart.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is looking into the presence of police officers in a soca music video which calls on persons to congregate in a backyard jam, as there will be no Carnival this year.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Griffith investigating officers in 'Backyard Jam'
- NATALEE LEGORE RESIGNS FROM CNC3
- Dead Ocelot dumped on roadside
- Sean Luke murder trial hits a snag
- Technician Relieved Of Services At West Shore
- Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley in "discomfort" hospitalised
- 71 Ticketed For Not Wearing Masks At Birthday Party
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 08th January 2021
- SANDRA MAHARAJ & GALE SEEGOBIN FIRED FROM TTT
- PM Rowley spends another night at hospital