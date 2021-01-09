There is no competition in the upcoming election and no comparison to the PNM. This from the party's Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine as she spoke at a political meeting in Bethesda, on Friday. More from Elizabeth Williams

71 Ticketed For Not Wearing Masks At Birthday Party

Seventy-one persons including a chutney-soca artiste, a police officer and the owner of a restaurant have been ticketed for failing to wear face masks at a birthday party which occurred at Chandelier Hall, upstairs the Passage to Asia restaurant in Chaguanas.

PDP on THA Election 2021: Time To Take Back The Assembly

A declaration that it's time to take back the Tobago House of Assembly from Trinidad. It's come from the Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Farley Augustine...at a political meeting in the Bethel Mt. Irvine district.