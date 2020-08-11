PNM Wins Election

At Three this afternoon officials of the Election and Boundaries Commission started the full recount for six constituencies in Monday's Election. Meanwhile Dr Keith Rowley declares his party winner as Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar refuses to concede.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
At Three this afternoon officials of the Election and Boundaries Commission started the full recount for six constituencies in Monday's Election.
The United National Congress has requested the recount of five marginal constituencies.
When the Prime Minister announced on Monday night that his party won a second term in Government, in the way he did, one political analyst said he was not surprised...
PNM Election Campaign Manager Rohan Sinanan says the party intends to file a petition to contest the Princes Town seat.
The EBC has released the official figures for the Tobago east and west seats.
Public Relations officer and MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes says the UNC has not conceded and…