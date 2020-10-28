A petition has been sent to the political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, with respect to dissatisfaction over the council's delay in choosing a candidate for Canaan, Bon Accord and Crown Point in the THA elections on Tuesday the political leader said a decision would be revealed in 24 hours. More from Elizabeth Williams.
PNM VS PNM Petition
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
With the Saturday deadline for the closure of the deal for the purchase of the oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre by the company owned by Oilfields Workers Trade Union just days away, one of its directors is optimistic it will be finalised in time.
Calling on the relevant authorities to address his issue, a PTSC employee who was injured on the 20th of November 2017 while conducting his duties, is seeking answers as to why he is no longer receiving his salary...
It's not an exact science, but you can work out your COVID mortality risk.
A petition has been sent to the political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, with respect to dissatisfaction over the council's delay in choosing a candidate for Canaan, Bon Accord and Crown Point...
Tobago has officially been designated a much sought after UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Reserve.
A former National Security Minister and a former Chief Elections Officer have been selected to be Trinidad and Tobago's observers on a Caricom Elections Observer Mission for general elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines early next month.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Cops Crack Down On Drugs Sou Sou, Again
- Beyond The Tape: Wednesday 28th October 2020
- Persad-Bissessar: DSS probe, a smoke screen
- South Chamber Disappointed
- Don’t Let Venezuelan National Die
- Beyond The Tape: Tuesday 27th October 2020
- Paria Sole Fuel Importer
- Maracas Beach Reopens: Citizens Comply
- PNM Screening Results
- Less Than 60 Cents Price Hike On Pound Of Grapes