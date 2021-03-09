No decision yet by the PNM Tobago on the PDP's power-sharing proposal. This, as on Monday, approximately fifteen members of the Executive of the Tobago Council of the PNM met in Scarborough to discuss the way forward. More from Elizabeth Williams.
PNM Tobago Still Discussing PDP Proposal
Elizabeth Williams
