Whether UNC candidate Devon Thomas wins or loses the Febeau/Bourg Mulatresse seat his is contesting in the Local Government elections on Monday, he is now facing another battle in the court. The Prime Minister plans to sue Mr Thomas over comments he made at a UNC rally yesterday, comments that Mr Thomas now says he deeply regrets. So does the UNC condone or distance itself from the controversial statements? Juhel Browne sought the answer.

