Whether UNC candidate Devon Thomas wins or loses the Febeau/Bourg Mulatresse seat his is contesting in the Local Government elections on Monday, he is now facing another battle in the court. The Prime Minister plans to sue Mr Thomas over comments he made at a UNC rally yesterday, comments that Mr Thomas now says he deeply regrets. So does the UNC condone or distance itself from the controversial statements? Juhel Browne sought the answer.
PNM To Sue UNC Candidate
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Political leaders of the PNM and the UNC are remaining silent on the comments a councillor made on the campaign trail.
Former Member of Parliament for Tobago East, Nathaniel Moore is calling Tobago Forwards leader Christlyn Moore, Platform of Truth leader Hochoy Charles and TOP leader Ashworth Jack failed leaders.
UNC Councillor Anil Juteram raised several eyebrows on Monday when he told reporters he was told he could vote twice.
It is the season of giving; and of course it's better to give than receive. That's what staff at Heritage Petroleum did in celebration of its first anniversary.
We start with the upcoming T20 and ODI series between hosts India and the West Indies.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- PM Not Accepting UNC Councillor's Apology
- Can You Vote Twice? We found out
- 'The political leaders in Tobago are failures'
- SHINE
- UNC Claims Sangre Grande Ahead Of LGE 2019
- Tobago Scholarship Winners
- Weekend Spotlight: Heritage Gives Back On First Anniversary
- PNM To Sue UNC Candidate
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 28th November 2019
- Matelot Under Seige