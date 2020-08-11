PNM Election Campaign Manager Rohan Sinanan says the party intends to file a petition to contest the Princes Town seat. The seat was won by UNC's candidate Barry Padarath after questions arose about the validity of his nomination. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

At Three this afternoon officials of the Election and Boundaries Commission started the full recount for six constituencies in Monday's Election.