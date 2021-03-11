The Peoples National Movement Tobago Council has sent a counter-proposal to the Progressive Democratic Patriots in an effort to resolve the six-six election deadlock, following the January 25th THA elections. This was confirmed by Political Leader Tracy Davidson- Celestine, on TV6's Morning Edition, during an interview with host Fazeer Mohammed.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots, the PDP have acknowledged receiving the counter- proposal. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has this report.