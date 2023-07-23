We begin tonight with news of the pending return of Jack Warner to the political arena. Photos on the Facebook page of St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen shows a picture of her and Mr Warner participating at what appeared to be a planning meeting for a UNC event scheduled for Monday.
Well, in response, the Energy Minister, in reference to Mr Warner's legal battle against extradition to the US, says that he has "a first-class ticket" for the former FIFA Vice President to travel to Miami.
Juhel Browne reports.