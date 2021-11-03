With just five weeks to go before Tobago returns to the polls to elect a new Tobago House of Assembly, the Peoples National Movement's Tobago arm released on social media, a list of some of the projects it will undertake to improve the lives of the people. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley On Tracy

Farley On Tracy

PDP Deputy political leader Farley Augustine, is tonight telling political leader of the Pnm…