PNM member Max James, is calling on Tobagonians to vote for the PDP. In a bold move, the businessman, who told TV6, he has nothing to lose, says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and PNM Tobago East and West representatives Ayanna Webster- Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe respectively, have failed the people of Tobago. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. James, and has this report.

The Time to Prepare is Now

When the disaster occurs, the time for preparedness has passed - This is the sobering reminder from Jerry David, Senior Disaster Coordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, following Wednesday's wind event.

PNM Member Says Vote PDP

PM: Be wary of the UNC

Another warning from the Prime Minister to citizens, the UNC plans to dip into people's hard-earned savings and also interfere with pension funds.

Election Fever

Will they come, won't they come? The PM says the Commonwealth aren't willing to foot the bill for an Election Observer Mission, quarantine costs included.