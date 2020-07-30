PNM member Max James, is calling on Tobagonians to vote for the PDP. In a bold move, the businessman, who told TV6, he has nothing to lose, says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and PNM Tobago East and West representatives Ayanna Webster- Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe respectively, have failed the people of Tobago. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. James, and has this report.
PNM Member Says Vote PDP
Elizabeth Williams
