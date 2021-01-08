On Thursday the Pnm Tobago Council launched their manifesto, towards the 2021 THA Elections. The Manifesto focusses on the priority areas that will form the cornerstone of the party's continued development plan. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Elizabeth Williams
