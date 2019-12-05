Deputy Political Leader for Legislation in the People's National Movement Fitzgerald Hinds says following the local government election, the party is now in the process of examining the results with the hope of improving its performance in 2020 General Election. Hinds also took a jab at Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for running a weak Local Government Election campaign. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

More Nursing Assistants for Tobago

More Nursing Assistants for Tobago

There is a shortage of Enrolled Nursing Assistants in Tobago, and efforts are being made by the Division of Health to address the present shortage.

Germany, Tobago Partner

Germany, Tobago Partner

On Wednesday marked a historic signing ceremony, for the Tobago Environmental Partnership Declaration between Germany, the Tobago House of Assembly and Environmental partners on the island.

Your Best Self

Your Best Self

The holiday season is meant to be a time for generosity and good will, but that also leaves many vulnerable to scams and schemes, especially online. 

Courts T20 Women

Courts T20 Women

The Courts T20 at the UWI Spec Wednesday evening saw Novel Sports Southern Titans beating Trident Sports Phoenix in game decided by the super over.