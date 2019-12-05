Deputy Political Leader for Legislation in the People's National Movement Fitzgerald Hinds says following the local government election, the party is now in the process of examining the results with the hope of improving its performance in 2020 General Election. Hinds also took a jab at Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for running a weak Local Government Election campaign. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
PNM Examining LGE Results for GE
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There is a shortage of Enrolled Nursing Assistants in Tobago, and efforts are being made by the Division of Health to address the present shortage.
On Wednesday marked a historic signing ceremony, for the Tobago Environmental Partnership Declaration between Germany, the Tobago House of Assembly and Environmental partners on the island.
The holiday season is meant to be a time for generosity and good will, but that also leaves many vulnerable to scams and schemes, especially online.
The Courts T20 at the UWI Spec Wednesday evening saw Novel Sports Southern Titans beating Trident Sports Phoenix in game decided by the super over.
SOS have booked their spot in the finals of the JCW Invitational Basketball League.
Your $100 notes will have to be exchanged for new $100 notes for national security reasons according to the Government.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Claims Of Abuse At St Ann’s Hospital
- Tobago Pupil Locked Out Of School
- Increase In Votes For UNC According To EBC
- EBC Confirms Recounts
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 03rd December 2019
- UNIPET Gas Supply Burns Out
- Morning Edition December 5th 2019
- Morning Edition December 4th 2019
- Forestry Workers Working Three Months No Pay
- Unipet Owes Paria 100M