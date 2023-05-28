The PNM is always confident. A declaration by Local Government Minister, Faris Al Rawi ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections. However, Al-Rawi acknowledges there will be a section of the population which will vote on national issues, with crime being a factor. Rynessa Cutting reports.
PNM Confident Of Local Government Victory
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The PNM is always confident. A declaration by Local Government Minister, Faris Al Rawi ahead…
A building dedicated to the visually impaired is to be built in Tobago. This from President …
A sickly man is tonight pleading for leniency and understanding, as he faces jail-time over …
Members of the Prisons Service celebrated 81 years today, with their annual sports and famil…
The Attorney General laid a bill in Parliament on Friday.
They're making moves as Defence leap frogged into second in the TTPL standings after blankin…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- THE PIARCO FILES PT 3
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 26th May 2023
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 25th May 2023
- THE PIARCO FILES PT 5
- Blind Awareness
- BILL TO EXTEND TERMS OF COUNCILLORS & ALDERMEN
- PNM CALLS ON THA OFFICIALS TO RESIGN
- Prisons Officers Reject 4% At Sports Day
- THE PIARCO FILES PT 1
- Morning Edition: 26th May 2023