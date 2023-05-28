The PNM is always confident. A declaration by Local Government Minister, Faris Al Rawi ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections. However, Al-Rawi acknowledges there will be a section of the population which will vote on national issues, with crime being a factor. Rynessa Cutting reports.

