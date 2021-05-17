Despite announcing that Intensive Care Units for COVID positive patients have been at capacity, since Saturday, the Health Ministry maintains the system has not collapsed. Here's more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago Chamber on SoE

Tobago Chamber on SoE

The current State of Emergency is necessary, to stem the tide of some citizens, bent on disobeying the public health regulations and the increase in COVID figures. 

SEC WRAP

SEC WRAP

Where the Olympic bound Tyra Gittens and Dwight St Hillaire had commendable performances for their respective college teams at the South Eastern Conference Championships on the weekend.

TTUTA To MOE: POSTPONE SEA EXAMS

TTUTA To MOE: POSTPONE SEA EXAMS

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is maintaining its position that the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examinations should be postponed.