How many of you can afford at least $40,000 for a firearm? It was just one of the questions put forward by the Prime Minister during the Conversations with the PM last night... as the Opposition continues to champion Stand Your Ground legislation. Dr. Rowley says the goal should not be to militarise T&T, as he also revealed that millions of rounds of ammunition remain unaccounted for - brought to light by the investigation into the TTPS Firearms Unit.

