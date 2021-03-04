Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has described WASA as a place corrupt to the core.
And he promised in Tobago this morning to do whatever is necessary to clean up the public utility.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
The Public Utilities Minister says, 25 billion dollars of state resources have been transferred to WASA, over the past 10 years.
