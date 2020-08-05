Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley sought to caution and in some way warn La Brea residents concerning their choice for governance, while accusing the United National Congress of blocking the progress in La Brea. Alicia Boucher has the details from a PNM meeting held in the constituency on Tuesday evening.
