On Opposition Senate has today claimed under Parliamentary privilege in the Senate that the Prime Minister is under investigation by "the Anti-Corruption Bureau."
But in response to a question from our Political Editor Juhel Browne, the Prime Minister says "At this time" he knows "of no such investigation by any arm of the state."
The Prime Minister also said the Opposition is following their principle of " when you have nothing to effectively assail the actual budgetary provisions, invent and invoke or revel in scandals, real or imaginary.