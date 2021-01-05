Now is not the time for the people of Tobago, to take a chance with the Opposition. This warning from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, as he addressed supporters during the launch of the PNM Tobago's 2021 Political campaign for the THA elections at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. More on the BATTLE FOR THE THA in this Elizabeth Williams report.

