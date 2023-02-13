Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley travelled to Guyana on Monday to participate in Guyana’s International Energy Conference and Expo which begins on Tuesday.
The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says Prime Minister Rowley will be accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Stuart Young.
The OPM also says that on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rowley will travel to The Bahamas to attend the Forty-Fourth (44th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
The OPM says that Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley's return.
The first confirmation of the Prime Minister’s attendance at the Energy Conference came from a representative of that event during a media conference in Guyana on Monday.
Juhel Browne reports.