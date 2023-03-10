The Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was on hand today at the St. Andrews Golf Club to formally signal the start of the 115th T&T Amateur Golf Open. He was there from as early as 630 this morning as some of the local golfers got ready to showdown in what is expected to be a competitive tournament.

