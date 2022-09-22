The Caribbean Freedom Project, through its founder Shabaka Kambon, has issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Prime Minister calling for the removal of the statues of Christopher Columbus in Port-of-Spain and Moruga forthwith. During a virtual press briefing on Thursday hosted by the Emancipation Support Committee, stakeholders noted that while government has appointed a committee to deliberate these issues, the fact that the State even has to consider them is a major part of the problem. Rynessa Cutting has more.
PM SERVED PRE ACTION PROTOCOL RE COLUMBUS STAT
Rynessa Cutting
