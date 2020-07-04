Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is strongly defending his administration's efforts to go full speed ahead with the Revenue Authority as he said taxation is an important part of public administration. This, as the Prime Minister explains why his Cabinet made no request for an increase in salaries in the past five years. Juhel Browne reports.

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots.