The Prime Minister says, he knows what he heard.

And, he is accusing, the UNC's political leader of race-baiting.

Juhel Browne reports.

JACK IS BACK

Former FIFA Vice President, once upon a time UNC Deputy Political Leader and Minister -- Jack Warner, is back, in electoral politics.

BLACK MAN OR BLANK MAN?

What did Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar say, during a campaign speech, on Thursday night ?