Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says farming in Trinidad and Tobago still has "tremendous potential" as he noted one farm he visited today could double the nation's milk production.
The remarks came while he visited three agri-businesses in East Trinidad today.
The Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley visited a Small family farm in Valencia - the Turure Dairy Farm State Land Project ... a Public/Private Sector Initiative - the Aripo Livestock Limited and the Private Sector Large Farm - Blue Waters Farm.
The footage was provided by OPM.