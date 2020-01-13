Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is also warning the public about, what he calls, the dangerous aspects of marijuana-use among young people.
In an interview, broadcast on Sunday night, Dr Rowley said while his government decriminalized marijuana, it doesn't mean it's not a dangerous drug.
He was asked his personal opinion about cannabis, and whether he has ever consumed it himself.
Despite his concerns, he said he was confident that his government took the right decision to decriminalize.
However, the Prime Minister revealed that he was initially agitated by strong regional and international perspectives that Trinidad and Tobago must decriminalize.