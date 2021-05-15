Dr Rowley says the government is taking all the necessary steps.. to prevent the virus from spreading more than it already has. He's pleading with all of us.. to cooperate with the new rules given. And thanks the business community for their support.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister said it is not feasible to shut down an entire country... and he will pre…
Tyra Gittens is heading to the Tokyo Olympics following her performance at the Southeastern …
The Ministry of Education has suspended all Face-to-Face classes at schools.
The Prime Minister defended his administration's efforts to acquire Covid-19 vaccines as the…
The Prime Minister is appealing to the public.. to desist from hoarding food supplies.. or l…
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that essential services and businesses whose staff mu…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Curfew passes for essential services and businesses
- Hikers gathered at Lopinot during Covid restrictions
- One on One with Dr. Nicole Ramlachan: Putting T&T's surge into perspective
- PM Rowley: Essential services not affected
- PM Rowley: No hoarding please
- Ministry of Education: Face to face class suspended
- SoE In T&T Can Last At Least 90 Days
- Tyra Gittens qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
- PM Rowley thanks the business sector
- Tyra Gittens Backstory