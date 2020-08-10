PM Rowley Suggests Mail In Ballots In The Future

Whoever wins Monday's General Election, serious decisions will have to be made about the future management of many issues affecting the nation including the management of the response to Covid-19, a health crisis that has a negative impact on the economy.
The man who led the Government for the past five years is suggesting that the future for Trinidad and Tobago should also include mail-in ballots, as he expressed reservations about online voting.
