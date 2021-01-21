Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come out in defence of the now controversial zipline project.

The PNM's aspirant for the post of Chief Secretary, Tracy Davidson-Celestine has been pilloried on the PDP platform for the non-completion of the project that was started under her tenure . She was Tourism Secretary at the time.

But in a stinging attack against the Opposition PDP and UNC last night, Dr. Rowley endorsed Davidson-Celestine on the zipline project, saying it will be completed. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: NEW COVID STRAIN WAS EXPECTED

PM: NEW COVID STRAIN WAS EXPECTED

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging citizens to keep their guards up in relation to the COVID-19 virus. His comments come on the heels of the arrival of the new strain in T&T.

Harry's waterpark on the verge of closing

Harry's waterpark on the verge of closing

One popular water-park in South Trinidad is on the verge of shutting down due to extended COVID-restrictions keeping their doors closed.

Harry's Waterpark in Tabaquite has been closed since March of last year.