Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come out in defence of the now controversial zipline project.
The PNM's aspirant for the post of Chief Secretary, Tracy Davidson-Celestine has been pilloried on the PDP platform for the non-completion of the project that was started under her tenure . She was Tourism Secretary at the time.
But in a stinging attack against the Opposition PDP and UNC last night, Dr. Rowley endorsed Davidson-Celestine on the zipline project, saying it will be completed. More from Elizabeth Williams.