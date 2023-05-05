Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday revealed, he and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, were stopped by the THA from visiting the Studley Park Enterprises Limited, formerly the Studley Park Quarry recently. This comes as Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James on Thursday said Central Government is yet to sign off on the necessary approvals for a blasting permit and mining licence for full operations at the Studley Park Enterprises Limited. Elizabeth Williams has more in this tug of war between the THA and Central government.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM ROWLEY ON THA

PM ROWLEY ON THA

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday revealed, he and Works and Transport Minister Roh…