PM ROWLEY LAUDS UWI SEISMIC CENTRE

The UWI Seismic Research Centre is commemorating seventy years of excellence in seismology and research, and our very own Prime Minister and volcanologist, Dr. Keith Rowley, is lauding the SRC for its service over the years. At an anniversary celebration last evening, Dr. Rowley took the opportunity to call on fellow nation states, not to ignore the inherent threats in the region as he also urged the SRC to undertake more research in this regard. Rynessa Cutting reports.

