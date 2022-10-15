Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley sees the role of the church as being even more critical now, given what he describes as perilous times. The Prime Minister spoke during the 75th Jubilee Celebration of the Mason Hall Seventh day Adventist Church. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM ROWLEY IN TOBAGO

PM ROWLEY IN TOBAGO

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley sees the role of the church as being even more critical now, …