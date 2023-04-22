As the Muslim community celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is calling on the wider community not to overlook the significance of the fact that this, and other cultural and religious observances, are freely held in Trinidad and Tobago. Meantime, Minister Stuart Young is full of praise for the Muslim community, dismissing what he calls "a few bad apples". Rynessa Cutting reports.
PM Rowley Don't Take T&T For Granted
Rynessa Cutting
