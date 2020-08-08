PM Rowley At One Point Directs PNM Motorcade

Motorcades replaced the traditional party rallies today as social distancing prompted a new normal as candidates had to utilised responsible means of targeting support for Monday's General election. It could be said that Prime Minister Dr Keaith Rowley took charge of things as his motorcade moved out of Diego Martin. Here's Political Editor Juhel Browne…

We continue with our Unmasking the Vote segment, where we speak with the people on the ground, to get a feel of where their minds are at ahead of the general election.