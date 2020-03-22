Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says while things could get worse, and that he is doing all he can to proactively prevent mass infection of the covid-19 virus. During an interview on i95.5fm this morning, the Prime Minister said his government continues to provide as much social support as they can but people need to understand their own role and that state funding has a limit. He also complained about the opposition's push for talks saying their only agenda is to capitalise ahead of election 2020. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.

Students Arrive Home

A number of students attached to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus who were stranded at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados yesterday, are now back in Trinidad and Tobago.

Quarantined Patient Speaks

Four days after being taken to the Caura Health Facility for observation, one woman tells TV6 she is more concerned than when she went in.