The Prime Minister has told the Opposition Leader not to bother to bring her proposal for " Stand Your Ground legislation" to the Parliament because the Government will not support it. As the Opposition Leader says such legislation is required due an increasing number of home invasions, the Prime Minister says the Opposition has another motive. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM Rejects UNC's Stand Your Ground Law Plan

PM Rejects UNC's Stand Your Ground Law Plan

The Prime Minister has told the Opposition Leader not to bother to bring her proposal for " Stand Your Ground legislation" to the Parliament because the Government will not support it.

Kamla Says Crime Lower When UNC Was In Gov't

Kamla Says Crime Lower When UNC Was In Gov't

The Opposition Leader says crime was down when her party was in government during her tenure as Prime Minister and that of Basdeo Panday. The Opposition Leader also appeared to dismiss claims by the Government that the UNC is set on dividing the country.

RBC Business Banking

RBC Business Banking

RBC Royal Bank says it is deepening it's commitment to Tobago by the recent opening of a dedicated Business Banking office in the bank's Scarborough location.