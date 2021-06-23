The Prime Minister called on Opposition MPs to ask their leader "when she took" the COVID vaccine "and when she got COVID."
This was his response to questions from Opposition MPs in the House of Representatives today as they called on him to say whether or not he received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US to the Ministry of National Security.
The Prime Minister said he would dignify what he called an "out of place question" with an answer.
The Opposition Leader says she does not have COVID and never did.
Juhel Browne reports.