PM Proud Of Six Year Old Farmer

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says he is proud he has inspired 6 year old Jhdken Edwards. Dr. Rowley made the comment on Saturday, during the Ministry of Health media conference in Tobago. This follows last Friday's story of the six year old farmer on TV6 News. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says he is proud he has inspired 6 year old Jhdken Edwards. Dr. Rowley made the comment on Saturday, during the Ministry of Health media conference in Tobago.

This country's border restrictions remain but a committee is being assembled to recommend the best way forward in removing the travel exemption system that controls the repatriation of Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

Two men were murdered overnight and one more this afternoon, and police officer recover stolen cash in Tobago.