The country now awaits the names of the three members of a Commission of Enquiry which will be set up to investigate the Paria tragedy which resulted in the loss of life of four divers.
Tuesday night Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced the cancellation of the five member committee which had been appointed to probe the tragedy.
Citing objections from the Opposition UNC, Dr. Rowley told his 'Conversations with the Prime Minister' meeting that a three-member Commission will replace the committee.