The $98 million Roxborough Hospital was officially opened in Tobago on Tuesday, by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. Dr. Rowley said the Government continues to deliver even during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lifeguards Warn Beachgoers At Risk

Lifeguards are warning the public that they are in grave danger at the nation's beaches. At a news conference today, the lifeguards said they lack basic resources to carry out their duties...

Gov't Calls On OAS To Cease

The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."