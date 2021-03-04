PM on WASA

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has described WASA as a place corrupt to the core.
And he promised in Tobago this morning to do whatever is necessary to clean up the public utility.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
The Arima to Port of Spain Highway Taxi Drivers Association is seeking to sensitise passengers to some additional safety layers that its members are enforcing.
An initiative of the Trade and Industry Ministry seeks to boost T&T exports. Minister Paula Gopee Scoon has embarked on a tour of local manufacturers and we tagged along
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is urging the population to use their voices where it matters most in the fight against crime.
The ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project will go on.
This from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who said the state is acting properly and legally in the process.
The Police Service Commission has denied commissioning any January public opinion survey on the performance of Top Cop Gary Griffith.
