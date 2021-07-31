Pm On Vaccinations

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is tonight calling on citizens to make a resolution to get vaccinated for Emancipation. Dr. Rowley made the appeal, while speaking during the Ministry's of Health conference, at the Scarborough Library on Saturday. More from Elizabeth Williams.

