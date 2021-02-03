Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is debunking any notion that without the proper constitution of the Tobago House of Assembly, Tobago's monies are being stolen. This comes following the PDP making claims of the lack of transparency with the spending of Tobago's monies, following the continuity of the Executive Council. More from Elizabeth Williams.
PM On Tobago Monies
Elizabeth Williams
