While the Prime Minister admits his Minister should not have accepted a private invitation to Guadeloupe, Dr. Keith Rowley laughs off assertions of a Cabinet split over what was planned as the Stage in the sea, maintaining there will be no sea-stage at Friday's Karukera festival because requisite approvals were not met.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Arbitration panel has ruled that France based table tennis player Rheann Chung should be exempted for participation in the up-coming April 3rd to 8th Caribbean Senior Championships. 